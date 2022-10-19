Shot Down 223 Iranian-made Drones Since Mid-September, Says Ukraine

Ukraine said its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones. (File)

Ukraine said Wednesday its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in a little more than one month, following this week's attacks that used "kamikaze drones".

"Since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine on September 13, the ... Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 223 UAVs of this type," the military said in a statement.

