US Says Shooting Down Of Its Drone By Iran Was An "Unprovoked Attack"

The BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a US Central Command spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said in a statement. He said it happened at 2335 GMT Wednesday.

World | | Updated: June 20, 2019 18:15 IST
The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of Iran.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace."



