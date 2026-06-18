Shooting At Canadian Jewish Sites Leaves 3 Dead, Including Gunman: Cops

A shooting Monday in a Jewish neighborhood of Montreal left three people dead, including a police officer, a resident, and the alleged assailant, police in the Canadian city said.

There was no immediate word on the motivation for the attack in an area with kosher restaurants and supermarkets frequented by Montreal's large Jewish community.

"It is with immense sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers in the line of duty," Montreal police said in a statement posted on X.

They separately announced that a suspect and resident had been killed, while also urging residents to avoid the area.

The identity of the resident was not immediately known, but Montreal police were expected to address journalists on Monday afternoon.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a prominent Canadian civil society group, said it was "closely monitoring the situation."

"As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance," CIJA said.

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