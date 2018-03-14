Shoe Thrown At Imran Khan During Rally In Pakistan

As Imran Khan was addressing the crowd atop a vehicle, a shoe came flying and hit PTI leader Aleem Khan, who was standing right next to Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
The attacker was overpowered by the crowd.
Soon after the attack, Imran Khan concluded his address.
Today's incident is the third such attack on politicians in the span of a week.
On Saturday, a religious extremist blackened the face of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif with ink during a PML-N workers convention in Sialkot. A man was arrested after the incident.