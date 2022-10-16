Shocking Video Shows Massive Fire Engulfing 24-Storey Building In Istanbul

The cause of the blaze is yet to be known.

A massive fire broke out in a 24-storey building in Turkey's Instanbul late Saturday night. Terrifying footage from the incident showed flames ripping through all the floors of the huge tower block as smoke spread across the night sky.

The incident took place in the Fikirtepe area of Istanbul's Kadikoy district, The National News reported, adding that the fire started on the lower floors and spread quickly to the top floor along the side of the building.

Watch the video below:

The cause of the blaze is yet to be known. Turkish police, ambulance service and fire brigades were immediately rushed to the scene. Security measures were too taken in the vicinity. As per reports, the building's electricity was cut off, while some surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

Taking to social media, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said nobody had died or been injured during the evacuation process. "The fire that broke out in a high-rise building in Fikirtepe District of Kadikoy was taken under control by our firefighters," Mr Imamoglu said. "The cause of the fire will become clear after the investigation," he added.

Now, once the firefighters bring the temperature of the building down, an inspection team will investigate the fire's origin.

Meanwhile, according to Euro News, this incident follows another explosion that tore through the same area of Istanbul. The earlier fire in a residential building in Fikirtepe was attributed to a gas leak. The incident reportedly killed three people and injured another.