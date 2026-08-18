Ship Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz As US-Iran Deadlock Continues

A projectile hit a ship as it sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, according to the British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations centre, and an Iranian official said the waterway would not be reopened until the United States meets Iran's conditions.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack highlights the danger of attempting to transit the strait as Iran throttles shipping traffic, even as it finalises negotiations with Oman on a plan to manage the passage that's critical to global supplies of oil and natural gas.

An unidentified projectile damaged the ship's engine room and "resulted in a crew casualty" off the coast of Oman, the UKMTO said, citing a report from the company's security office.

The maritime monitoring agency did not release any details about the ship or its cargo, and it was not clear whether the crew member was killed or wounded. It said the Omani Coast Guard was assisting other crew members and authorities were investigating.

There has been growing concern about oil spilling into the Persian Gulf and other area waters from vessels damaged as they attempted to transit the strait. The UKMTO said no environmental damage had been reported in the latest attack.

Iran effectively closed the strait - through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies passed before the war - after Israel and the U.S. attacked the country on Feb. 28.

The U.S. is currently blockading Iranian shipping traffic through the strait.

Iran's parliamentary speaker and negotiator in previous talks with the U.S., Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, reiterated Tuesday that Tehran plans to maintain its grip on shipping traffic until Washington meet Iran's conditions.

"Until the United States fulfills its commitments under the agreement, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and implementing the other conditions to which it committed, the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen," he said.

