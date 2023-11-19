Sheynnis Palacios: 5 Points On Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis Palacios was announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title, defeating India's Shweta Sharda in a grand event that took place at the Jose Adolf Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19.

Miss Universe 2022 - USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Sheynnis Palacios on the stage. She is the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title this year.

In the final round, Ms Paldacios was asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, she chose the 18th-century British philosopher and feminist Mary Wollstonecraft who she said broke boundaries and "gave an opportunity to many women." "There are no limitations for women today," she added, via a translator, CNN reported.

Sheynnis Palacios, 23, is a TV host and model. Hours before the final, Ms Palacios shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about fulfilling a childhood dream to take part in the global competition. She wrote in Spanish, "Tonight I dedicate it to my inner child and to each of the girls who yearn to fulfil this dream, even the sky itself is the limit, dream so big that people think it is impossible to achieve because that is where you know that your dreams and goals will exceed obstacles, and remember to accompany them with determination, perseverance and passion."