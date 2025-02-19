Sheikh Hasina Vows To Return To Bangladesh To Bring "Mobster" Muhammad Yunus To Justice

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, called the South Asian nation's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus a "mobster" and accused him of unleashing "terrorists" and fostering "lawlessness" in the country. In response, Dhaka reaffirmed its commitment to bringing her back from India and stressed securing Ms Hasina's extradition remains its top priority.

Ms Hasina, who fled to India after her government was toppled in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024, on Monday held a one-on-one interaction on Zoom with the widows of four policemen killed during last July's student uprising. During the conversation, the ousted leader commiserated on their tragic loss and promised redressal upon her return.



"The killings were part of his meticulous conspiracy to throw me out of power," she said, adding "I will return and avenge the deaths of our policemen."

Accusing Mr Yunus of dissolving all inquiry committees, Ms Hasina alleged the interim government has "unleashed terrorists" to butcher people.

"They are destroying Bangladesh," she said. Ms Hasina further claimed that she escaped an assassination attempt narrowly when her government was overthrown, stating, "By the grace of God, I was kept alive to do something good. I will return and ensure justice for all of you."

The four policemen were killed when Ms Hasina tried to suppress the student-led protests last year in July-August. The moment which started as protests against a controversial quota system soon culminated in a call for her ouster.

In a teary address, Ms Hasina noted that nearly 450 police stations were also set on fire and said the killings were part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Mr Yunus, who has since accepted there was a "design and conspiracy" to remove Ms Hasina.

"The killings were part of his meticulous conspiracy to throw me out of power," she said.

The former premier added that "mobster" Muhammad Yunus and others who caused these killings would be brought to justice "on Bangla soil".

"This government that usurped power has to go. People have to ensure that. Human rights violations under him (Mr Yunus) have been unprecedented. We have to ensure the people put him out of power," she added.

Dhaka's Response

Soon after Ms Hasina's Zoom interaction, Bangladesh's interim administration stressed that securing the former Prime Minister's extradition from India remains their topmost priority.

"This is the government's top priority. We will continue our efforts to extradite Hasina to hold her trial in person," said Mr Yunus' press secretary, Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday.

Casting a shadow on the future of Ms Hasina's Awami League in Bangladesh, Alam said the people and political parties of Bangladesh will decide if the party should continue to exist in the country's political landscape, but stressed that those allegedly involved in killings, enforced disappearances, and other crimes must face justice.

He also cited a report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which accuses Ms Hasina's administration of committing crimes against humanity and said, "After the report of the UN and some reports of rights groups were published, pressure has mounted (on India to return Ms Hasina to Bangladesh)."

India Yet To Respond

Bangladesh's Foreign Office has submitted a diplomatic note requesting Ms Hasina's repatriation. New Delhi has acknowledged its receipt, but it has yet to provide any further response.