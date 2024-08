Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in first comments after leaving Dhaka, has sought that rioters in the country be punished. She has also sought justice for the vandalism to the statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was also the Founding Father of Bangladesh.

In a three-page emotive statement posted on X by her son, Sheikh Hasina reminisced about the family members martyred along with the assassination of her father in 1975.