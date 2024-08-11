'Could Have Stayed In Power If...': Sheikh Hasina's Undelivered Speech

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Bangladesh PM and flee Dhaka amid protests

Before she resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled her Dhaka residence, Sheikh Hasina wanted to address the nation, especially the protesters whose agitation forced her to quit the top job. That speech was never delivered as the protesters reached her doorstep and the country's top security officers advised to leave at the earliest.

Big Charge Against US

Now in India, the 76-year-old has spoken to her close associates about the undelivered speech, according to a report in The Economic Times. Sheikh Hasina, the report says, has accused the US for plotting a regime change in the country and would have said this in her speech if she got a chance.

"I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech to the people of my land, please do not be manipulated by radicals," her undelivered speech says.

The Saint Martin island has an area of just 3 square kilometres and is located in the northeastern part of Bay of Bengal. It is the southernmost part of Bangladesh.

The Awami League leader had to resign and flee the country amid violent protests by students that started as an agitation against reservation and snowballed into a stand-off with the Sheikh Hasina government. Over 400 protesters were killed as the veteran leader tried to crush the protests.

Hasina Clarifies Razakar Remark

"If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me, you were my strength," the undelivered speech says.

It adds that she is pained by the targeting of Awami League leaders and that she "will return soon". "Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for the future of Bangladesh."

She also clarified that she never called the protesting students Razakars.

In one of the statements during the protests, Sheikh Hasina had said, "If not the grandchildren of the freedom fighters, then who will get quota benefits? The grandchildren of the 'Razakars'?" The word, used to refer to a paramilitary force recruited by the Pakistani army during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, sparked a massive backlash and the protests intensified. In her undelivered address to the nation, the Awami League leader has said, "I have never called you Razakars. Rather my words were distorted to incite you. I request you to watch the full video."

Hasina's Rocky Ties With US

Relations between the US and Bangladesh had nosedived during Sheikh Hasina's term so much so that Washington DC had said the January elections in which Awami League returned to power were not free or fair.

Months before her exit, Sheikh Hasina had claimed that "conspiracies" were being hatched to topple her government and alleged a "white man's" plot to carve a new "Christian country" out of Bangladesh and Myanmar. "If I allowed a certain country to build an airbase in Bangladesh, then I would have had no problem," she had said in May.

Following her resignation and escape, the US said, "The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive." Washington DC also said that the US greatly values its relationship with the people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had condemned the violence against protesters. "We condemn any violence against peaceful protesters. We've been watching this matter very closely, both from our embassy and officials here in Washington. (We) have been monitoring the protests, have seen the reports of people dying, being killed in the protests. And we again, call on the government to uphold individual's rights to protest peacefully," he had said.

What's Happening In Bangladesh

With Sheikh Hasina gone, an interim government under Nobel peace prize winner and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus has taken charge. Amid reports of attacks on minorities, he has asked students leading the protests to ensure that they their efforts are sabotaged.

"There are many standing by to make your efforts futile. Don't fail this time," he said, urging them to protect Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm. "Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?...You must say - no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together," he has said.

In a major development, Bangladesh's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and five other top judges on Saturday were forced to resign amid massive student protests demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

Several other top officials, including Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Maksud Kamal, have also quit after protests.