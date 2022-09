Shehbaz Sharif warned the UN that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said.

"Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever."

