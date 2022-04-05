'She Misses Monogamy': Brazilian Model Faces Divorce From 1 Of His 9 Wives

Brazilian model Arthur O Urso with his nine wives.

A Brazilian model who married nine women is now facing divorce from one of them. Speaking to news agency Jam Press, the model Arthur O Urso said he is “sad and surprised” with the woman's decision.

Urso was already married to Luana Kazaki when he made headlines last year after exchanging vows with eight other women in a bid to "celebrate free love " and "protest against monogamy”, according to the New York Post.

Now, one of his wives, Agatha, wants a divorce because she “misses monogamy”, Urso told the news agency.

“She wanted to have me all to herself,” the model said about the pending split. "It didn't make sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse," he added.

Urso also said that his other wives think that Agatha's attitude was wrong and that “she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings”.

Urso has 50,000 followers on his Instagram with posts about his unconventional relationship.

“I know I've lost a wife, but I'm not going to replace her at the moment,” said the model.

But he does have a “dream” - of having 10 wives - and he hopes to fulfill it soon, according to Daily Mail. The young model said he has the same amount of love for each of his wives.

His wedding to nine women, which was held in Brazil's São Paulo, is not legally binding because polygamy is illegal in the country.

This is not the first time such story has amazed the world. Last month, a Congolese man married triplets on the same day, claiming they all proposed to him.