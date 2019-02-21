Teen, 19, Who Joined ISIS, Is Not Eligible For Citizenship: Bangladesh

Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria in 2015 and now wants to return to Britain after giving birth in a refugee camp in Syria last week, was stripped of her UK citizenship on Tuesday.

World | | Updated: February 21, 2019 08:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Teen, 19, Who Joined ISIS, Is Not Eligible For Citizenship: Bangladesh

"Bangladesh asserts that Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen," said a foreign ministry statement


Dhaka: 

A British teen who joined ISIS has no claim to Bangladeshi nationality, Dhaka's foreign ministry said Wednesday, after the UK government decided to revoke her citizenship.

Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria in 2015 and now wants to return to Britain after giving birth in a refugee camp in Syria last week, was stripped of her UK citizenship on Tuesday.

The Home Office reportedly believed that Begum was entitled to claim citizenship in Bangladesh -- a claim disputed by the South Asian country.

"Bangladesh asserts that Ms Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen. She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It may also be mentioned that she never visited Bangladesh in the past despite her parental lineage. So, there is no question of her being allowed to enter into Bangladesh," it added.

Tasnime Akunjee, a lawyer for Begum's family, earlier said the teen was born in Britain and had never had a Bangladeshi passport.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shamima BegumShamima Begum ISISBangladesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EarthquakeAero IndiaPriyanka GandhiDelhi AccidentLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsCuttack RapePakistani PrisonerArun JaitleyVivo V15 ProMi 9Samsung S10

................................ Advertisement ................................