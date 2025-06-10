"Shameful Dark Secret": Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Accuser On 'Hotel Nights'

A former partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs testified in court on Monday, detailing the "hotel nights," or drug-fuelled sex performances she allegedly had while dating the music mogul. The woman, who is testifying under the alias "Jane," is expected to be back on the stand on Tuesday.

Last week, Jane spoke about her interactions with sex partners during alleged "hotel nights." Jane said that she told Combs she felt like she had turned into a "sex worker in my own relationship".

In her testimony, Jane also said that she never discussed the "hotel nights" with anyone else because it was "a shameful dark secret," CNN reported.

According to Jane's testimony, Combs was attempting to persuade her to arrange a "hotel night" with "entertainers," or men who were compensated to have sex with her on these occasions.

Moreover, Combs threatened to disclose Jane's sex videos and show them to her baby's father in late December 2023, the accuser said.

As their relationship deteriorated, she said that Combs continued to call and put pressure on her. He allegedly told Jane that he had nothing to lose by releasing sex tapes from the "hotel nights."

Jane sought help from Combs' assistant, Kristina Khorram, by texting her that Combs was threatening to release sex tapes in which she was severely drugged. Jane informed the court that Khorram reassured her that nothing would happen, per NBC News.

Jane further offered additional testimony regarding the texts she exchanged with Combs in December 2023. She claimed to be venting to the only person she could because she had never told anybody else about "hotel nights" and felt deceived and assaulted.

According to Jane's testimony, she was attempting to avoid responding to Combs because he would gaslight her in a way that distorted her perception of reality.

Jane testified they chose to keep their relationship quiet because "things had really hit the fan with everything going on."

She first saw Combs in February 2024 following Cassie Ventura's federal complaint against the disgraced rapper in November 2023.

Jane said that although she and Combs were "on a break" from November 2023 to February 2024, they continued to communicate during that time.

Combs has entered a not-guilty plea to charges involving sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit racketeering. He may spend up to life behind bars if found guilty on all counts.