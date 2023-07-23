'Soon We Shall Bid Adieu...': Elon Musk's Bombshell On Twitter Brand, Logo

Elon Musk, Twitter owner, today dropped a bombshell saying that he plans to rebrand the platform. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he said in another tweet

The billionaire has had the name 'X' on his mind for some time now. While welcoming

new CEO Linda Yaccarino in April, he had tweeted, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

In October, he had said, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

Twitter has suffered repeated technical failures since Tesla tycoon Musk bought the platform last year and sacked much of its staff. With ad revenue steadily declining, the social media company has been making several last-ditch attempts to revive the platform.

The company, which is still losing money, is trying to come up with business models that are alternatives to advertising. The company's Twitter Blue premium subscription, which costs $8 per month, has seen little uptake. This month Twitter began paying a share of ad revenue to some Twitter Blue subscribers, based on the amount of engagement with their tweets. That rewarded accounts that interact heavily with Musk himself.

Musk's remark on Twitter rebranding comes just days after he announced a new artificial intelligence company, xAI, which he claims will be to "understand the universe."

Musk recently announced the formation of xAI after accusing companies like OpenAI and Google of developing the technology without considering risks to humans.