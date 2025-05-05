Sex Trafficking Trial Of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begins In New York: What We Know So Far

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The trial of Sean Diddy Combs for sex trafficking begins today in New York. Jury selection is underway, with opening statements scheduled for May 12. Prosecutors allege he manipulated women into sex acts using drugs and threats.

The high-profile sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins today in New York, where he faces serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy. Jury selection is underway, with opening statements expected on May 12, CBS News reported.

Combs, 55, is accused of running a criminal enterprise for over two decades, involving sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, bribery, and obstruction of justice, according to federal prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal during his final pre-trial hearing. He has been in custody without bail since September 2024.

The indictment paints a disturbing picture of alleged abuse, claiming Combs manipulated women into commercial sex acts, sometimes with male sex workers, and used drugs, money, and threats to control his victims. Prosecutors allege these acts, which Combs called "Freak Offs," involved excessive drug use and were often filmed without consent.

Among the evidence is a 2016 security video showing Combs assaulting singer Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) in a Los Angeles hotel - footage prosecutors argue is crucial to their case. The defence maintains the video reflects a consensual relationship and has opposed its inclusion, but a federal judge has ruled it admissible.

Combs faces five federal charges. If convicted on all counts, legal experts say he could face decades in prison. Four accusers are expected to testify, with prosecutors alleging he trafficked at least three women and coerced a fourth, a former employee.

His lawyers continue to insist the relationships were consensual and claim former partners drive the accusations. "This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion," the defence said in a statement.

Jury selection has already sparked clashes between the defence and prosecution over potential juror bias, with Combs' legal team seeking deeper questioning on issues like media exposure, sex, drugs, and violence.

Combs has denied all allegations.

The 55-year-old founded the Bad Boy record label in 1993, with proteges including the late Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and is frequently credited with moving hip-hop into the mainstream.

Combs, who has used various monikers over the years, including Puff Daddy and P Diddy, amassed vast wealth, not least from his ventures in the liquor industry.

