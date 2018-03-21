Sex Doll 'Brothel' In Paris Faces Calls For Closure

Since February, four silicone figures have been on offer at hourly rates of 89 euros (110 dollars) in a discreet apartment in the south of the city, far from the historic red-light district around the Pigalle area in the north.
Following complaints from women's groups and left-wing local lawmakers, the Paris council is set to decide this week whether to close the 21st-century newcomer to the world's oldest profession.
Xdolls operates from the three-room apartment as a games business, leading Communists on the Paris local assembly to ask city authorities to clarify whether the law has been broken.
The figures "present a degrading image of women and the noises they make could sound like rape," the head of the Communist group, Nicolas Bonnet-Oulaldj, told reporters this week, adding that he wanted the business closed.
