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5 Dead In Shooting In Germany, 2 Arrested

Two suspects have been arrested, said a police spokesman.

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5 Dead In Shooting In Germany, 2 Arrested
Police arrested 2 suspects.
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  • Five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany
  • Police confirmed multiple deaths
  • One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident
What is the current situation in Stade right now?

Five people were killed in a mass shooting in the northern German city of Stade on Monday. 

Two suspects have been arrested, a police spokesperson told news agency AFP. According to police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and they are currently conducting a large-scale operation outside the town centre. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in an X post. 

Stade, which is located west of Hamburg, has a population of around 50,000 people. 

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