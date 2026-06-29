5 Dead In Shooting In Germany, 2 Arrested

Five people were killed in a mass shooting in the northern German city of Stade on Monday.

Two suspects have been arrested, a police spokesperson told news agency AFP. According to police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and they are currently conducting a large-scale operation outside the town centre. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in an X post.

Stade, which is located west of Hamburg, has a population of around 50,000 people.