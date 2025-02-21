Several Buses Explode In Israel In 'Suspected Terror Attack': Police

Israeli police said that explosions rocked several buses in the central city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening in what they described as a "suspected terror attack", with an official saying that there were no injuries.

"Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement.

Large police forces had been deployed to search for suspects, the statement said.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, said in a video statement that the explosions took place on two buses in two different parking lots.

"There are no injured in these incidents," Brot said, adding that the causes of the explosions were still unclear.

Television footage aired by some Israeli networks showed a completely burnt-out bus, while another was on fire.

Israeli media said that bus drivers countrywide had been asked to stop and inspect their own buses for additional possible explosive devices.

