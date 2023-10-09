Several Americans Killed In Hamas Attacks On Israel, Confirms US Official

A number of Americans were killed in the surprise attacks on Israel.

A number of Americans were killed in the surprise attacks on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, a US official confirmed on Sunday, without giving further details.

"We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected."

