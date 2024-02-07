Serial Romance Fraudster Who Claimed To Be Millionaire Conned Women Out Of 300,000 Pounds

The man met the women through a variety of methods including online and in exclusive hotels

A 37-year-old man from Coventry, who swindled more than 300,000 pounds from four women across the UK, has been jailed. According to Cheshire police, Cieran McNamara, who also goes by the names Ciaran Griffin, Christian McNamara, and Myles McNamara, posed as a successful businessman. He preyed on four wealthy women, tricking them into believing they were in loving relationships.

He would create a fake crisis to trick his victims into sending substantial amounts of money, as stated in Chester Crown Court.

McNamara appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, February 6th, where he was sentenced to 7 years. The man had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation.

"McNamara is a serial fraudster, and I truly believe that he cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy," said Det Con Victoria Hazlewood, of Cheshire Constabulary.

"He convinced his victims that he was a millionaire with properties across the country, but in reality, he was unemployed and living out of a suitcase."

The man met the women through a variety of methods including online and in exclusive hotels and clubs, BBC reported.

McNamara swindled them into believing he had a high-value property portfolio by showing them pictures of himself at mansions in London and Cheshire, the media outlet reported.

The police said that the man shared images of him travelling first class across the world and would also flood the women with gifts, and weekends away and take them out for expensive meals. However, what the victims didn't know was that he was using money he had taken from other women to fund his lifestyle.

In total, between 1 September 2022 and 25 September last year, McNamara manipulated four women in Cheshire, Warwickshire and Hertfordshire to hand over 302,054.26 pounds.

His downfall came after his victim in Cheshire realised what he was doing and reported her concerns to police.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Cheshire Constabulary Economic Crime Unit which resulted in McNarama's arrest in Colchester on Thursday 28 September.

He was subsequently charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.

Following his arrest officers have since raided a lock-up which was being rented by McNamara where they recovered approximately 19,500 pounds worth of brand new goods - including a 1,900 pounds Burberry Coat, 400 pounds Burberry Scarf, Dubarry boots, Gucci trainers and a Ping golf set.

Inquiries to locate other assets belonging to him are ongoing and the items recovered will be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing.

At the hearing, Judge Simon Berkson said McNamara is a serial fraudster, and I truly believe that he cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy. He also said McNamara was a real risk into the future, as he had very little sympathy for his victims.