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Senior Western Officials Were At Ukrainian Train Station Before Russian Strike

"Shortly before the locomotive was hit at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a diplomatic train was at Yagodyn station," Ukraine's rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

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Senior Western Officials Were At Ukrainian Train Station Before Russian Strike
There were security advisers from several EU member states and former European leaders on board

Ukraine's state railway operator said top Western figures -- including former prime minister Boris Johnson and ex-CIA director David Petraeus were at a west Ukrainian train station shortly before Russia struck a Warsaw-bound train there. 

"Shortly before the locomotive was hit at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a diplomatic train was at Yagodyn station," Ukraine's rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement. 

"There were, among others, security advisers from several EU member states and former European leaders on board, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In another train that was at Yagodyn station at the very moment of the attack was former CIA Director David Petraeus."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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