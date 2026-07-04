"Send Them To Iran Or Cuba": Trump Spokeswoman Slams 'Lazy' Gen Z In Viral Remark

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has called her own generation, Gen Z, "lazy" and "liberally indoctrinated". Speaking on Fox News with host Jesse Watters, Leavitt said young people who complain about the economy should be sent to Cuba or Iran. She added they would "want to come back real quick".

She blamed "liberal professors and teachers" for what he described as poor work ethic among Gen Z during the discussion. The conversation also touched on young, left-wing Democratic candidates.

The host was discussing the sweep of young, Democratic leftist candidates in the recent primary elections, whom President Donald Trump has labeled "communists."

"Things are expensive when you don't have a real job," the anchor told Leavitt. "Do you think that's getting traction? Complaining?"

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"Unfortunately, I do because this generation, my generation, and I hate to say it, Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them," 28-year-old Leavitt said, adding that those were not the values America was built on.

"US was built on meritocracy and hard work, pulling up your sleeves, pulling yourself up from your bootstraps, and achieving the American dream, and we need to protect it with all we've got," she said.

During a discussion on Gen Z's work ethic, Fox News host Jesse Watters asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whether "laziness" was to blame, suggesting that liberal professors and teachers had contributed to the problem. Leavitt agreed, arguing that both laziness and what she called "liberal indoctrination" were factors. She went on to praise parents who choose homeschooling or Christian schools, saying they do not want their children exposed to what she described as communist and liberal ideas. As the conversation continued, Watters jokingly suggested that misbehaving young people should be forced to join the Army. Leavitt responded by saying they could be sent to Cuba or Iran instead, adding that they would "want to come back real quick."

Social Media Reactions

Leavitt's remarks quickly drew criticism online, with many commentators arguing that they overlooked the economic challenges facing young Americans. Critics pointed to soaring housing costs, student loan burdens, and a difficult job market as key factors affecting Gen Z, noting that a record number of young adults are living with their parents due to financial pressures.

Following the interview, social media users urged Gen Z voters to remember Leavitt's comments at the ballot box, while others accused her of being out of touch with the struggles of working families and younger generations.