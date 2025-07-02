Sean 'Diddy' Combs Unlikely To Get Convicted In Sex Trial? Ex-Prosecutor Says...

A former federal prosecutor doubts the jury in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case will convict the music mogul of the most serious charge - the racketeering conspiracy. Neama Rahmani believes the jury will struggle to find proof of force, fraud or coercion, needed for a conviction in such cases.

He said the defence lawyers made a strong argument, claiming everything that happened between Combs and another person was consensual and no one was forced or tricked.

Of the five charges against the rapper, the jury has reached verdicts on four of them: two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. But they remain undecided on racketeering conspiracy, which carries a lifetime prison sentence, as per PEOPLE.

According to the BBC, the jury couldn't agree on the racketeering charge because some were firm in their opinions even after Judge Arun Subramanian asked the members to come to a unanimous decision.

Referring to the July 4 national holiday, Mr Rahmani stated that the jury might reach a decision soon. "Never underestimate the power of a three-day weekend," he said.

The jury has heard testimony from 34 witnesses, including federal agents, male escorts, former girlfriends, and former employees of Combs, over the last two months.

Earlier, Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed that she received $20 million as part of the settlement. She accused him of abuse and misconduct. The star witness in the high-profile case also alleged that Combs got her drugged and drunk regularly.

Ms Ventura claimed that the hip-hop mogul forced her to have sexual encounters with male prostitutes, which he called "Freak Off" sessions. She added stated in her testimony that Combs took control of her finances, medical care, and singing career and used to repeatedly beat and rape her.

A 2016 video of Combs chasing and assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel lobby was presented before the jury during the proceedings. She claimed the attack occurred when she attempted to leave a Freak Off session.