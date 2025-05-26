No Yacht, No Party: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Spend Memorial Day In Jail

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, once known for throwing lavish yacht parties, will spend Memorial Day in prison. The 55-year-old rapper, who is facing a trial in New York in a case accusing him of running a multi-decade racketeering and sex-trafficking conspiracy, is currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

According to Page Six, Combs will spend Memorial Day engaging in friendly competition with his fellow inmates. He will also have access to limited recreational activities and may spend the day playing basketball, soccer, dominoes, spades and board games.

Instead of a luxurious meal, Combs will start his day with the basic breakfast of fruit and cereal, while lunch will include mixed vegetables, barbeque chicken, macaroni and cheese, and the holiday dessert, reported the outlet. The dinner will include chicken and rice, whole wheat bread, canned corn, pinto beans and tofu.

He is currently facing serious charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial, now underway, includes testimony from several accusers, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Various celebrities, including rapper Kid Cudi and pop singer Dawn Richard, have also given statements in support of Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura alleged that Diddy Combs frequently gave her drugs and alcohol and forced her into having sexual relationships with male prostitutes. She claimed the rapper would stand in the corner, filming, directing and masturbating during these sessions.

Last week, Cassie Ventura, who is currently in the latter stages of her third pregnancy, told jurors that Combs sexually assaulted her at her house in August 2018 following their breakup. "I just remember crying and saying no, but it was very fast," she said.

According to reports, Sean Combs paid $20 million to Cassie Ventura in 2023 as part of a settlement.