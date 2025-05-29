Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Girlfriend Needed Stiches After He Beat Her Up

Cassie Ventura required medical treatment, including stitches, after Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulted her, a celebrity stylist told the Manhattan court on Wednesday.

Deonte Nash, a close friend of Ms Ventura, told the jury that he often saw the hip-hop mogul abusing his former partner.

Mr Nash said that Combs once went to Ms Ventura's Los Angeles home where she was asleep on the sofa. He alleged that the rapper yelled at her, pulled her by her hair and began hitting her. When Mr Nash and Ms Ventura tried to run into a bedroom and close the door, Combs managed to enter, he said, according to BBC.

The stylist alleged that the 55-year-old beat her until she hit her head on the bedframe and started bleeding badly. He added that when he attempted to contact emergency services, Combs said one of his security personnel would take her to a plastic surgeon for treatment.

The following day, Mr Nash claimed to have seen her on a video call with stitches in her eyebrow.

In 2013, Combs threatened to release videos of Ms Ventura engaging in sexual acts with male prostitutes, whom he allegedly forced her to sleep with and claimed that the Last Night singer would often call her names like "sl*t" and "h*e", Mr Nash further told the jury.

Ms Ventura didn't want to be involved in the sex parties, the stylist's friend added.

Last week, Ms Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, shared a 2011 email in which her daughter detailed the violence she faced. She said Combs would often threaten her daughter to release explicit videos after he learned about her relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

She alleged that Combs demanded $20,000 to prevent the release of the sex tapes.

The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 and faces racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He has not pleaded guilty.