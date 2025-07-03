Advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail After Prostitution Conviction

Judge Arun Subramanian declined to release the music mogul as he waits for sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Sean Diddy was found not guilty of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail on Wednesday after a trial in which he was convicted on federal prostitution charges but found not guilty of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

