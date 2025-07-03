Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail After Prostitution Conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail on Wednesday after a trial in which he was convicted on federal prostitution charges but found not guilty of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Judge Arun Subramanian declined to release the music mogul as he waits for sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

