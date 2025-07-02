Advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Acquitted Of Sex-Trafficking, Found Guilty Of Prostitution

The jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile seven-week trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Acquitted Of Sex-Trafficking, Found Guilty Of Prostitution
  • Sean Diddy Combs was convicted of a US federal prostitution felony on Wednesday
  • He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking
  • The jury found him guilty of two counts related to transportation for prostitution
Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of a US federal prostitution felony on Wednesday but acquitted on far more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile seven-week trial.

