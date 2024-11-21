Rapper Diddy Wore "Disturbing Smile" As He Raped Male Victim: Report

A new lawsuit accusing Sean ‘Diddy' Combs of drugging and raping a man at a Miami house party has been filed in Manhattan. According to the lawsuit, the victim, identified only as “John Doe,” was drugged at the event and he lost consciousness. When he woke up, he found himself in severe pain and realised he had been assaulted, according to a report in The New York Post.

According to the court filing, the alleged attack took place in front of a group of people in a bedroom. The victim says he woke up to find Combs standing naked behind him, continuing the assault. He further alleged that throughout the ordeal, Combs was speaking “dirty” and wearing a “disturbing smile.” Due to the effects of the drugs, the victim was unable to resist or fight back and eventually passed out again.

The lawsuit, according to The New York Post, alleged, “Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty' to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him ‘[t]his is what you want,' all while wearing a disturbing smile. The drugs prevented Plaintiff from fighting back or otherwise resisting Combs' assault. Plaintiff eventually slipped back into unconsciousness.”

The man also claimed he was left alone in the room the following morning, where a member of Combs' security allegedly handed him his clothes and told him to leave.

This lawsuit is part of a larger legal battle for Combs, who is facing multiple civil lawsuits. One of these, filed by a woman known as “Jane Doe,” alleges that Combs sexually assaulted her in 2001 in a black SUV limousine outside a New York City nightclub. The woman claims she was given a spiked drink before being forced to engage in sexual acts with Combs and his security team.

Combs' legal representatives have denied all accusations, dismissing the lawsuits as “shameless publicity stunts.” They told the New York Post in a statement, “Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” asserting that “the truth will prevail” in court, and that Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.