Scottish Minister Quits Over 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

A junior minister in Scotland's government resigned on Saturday after admitting "inappropriate behaviour", the latest official to quit in a deepening scandal over sexual harassment and abuse that has been sweeping British politics.Childcare minister Mark McDonald said in a statement that he apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate"."Some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate -- where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions," he said.He said his behaviour was "entirely my own responsibility", adding that by resigning, he hoped "neither any particular woman or my family will be the focus of undue and unwarranted scrutiny".A government spokesman confirmed McDonald had tendered his resignation to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier Saturday.He is expected to remain a lawmaker in the Scottish parliament, representing Sturgeon's Scottish National Party in Aberdeen.Several claims of harassment and abuse have emerged against British politicians in the wake of the allegations by dozens of women against Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein.On Wednesday, Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary, and two other ministers are under investigation, while the opposition Labour party is also investigating the behaviour of a number of its lawmakers.Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, told the BBC: "Some of the things that I have heard in the last week have been so disgusting and I am ashamed that this could happen in the Labour party."