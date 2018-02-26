British Boxer Dies Hours After Winning Fight Scott Westgarth, who was 31, was rushed to hospital following his victory over Dec Spellman but died in the early hours of Sunday morning, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed.

Share EMAIL PRINT Boxer Scott Westgarth, who was 31, had been rushed to hospital after his victory over Dec Spellman London: British boxer Scott Westgarth died after falling ill in the aftermath of winning an English light-heavyweight title eliminator bout on Saturday.



Westgarth, who was 31, was rushed to hospital following his victory over Dec Spellman but died in the early hours of Sunday morning, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed.



"God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words," the show's promoter Stefy Bull posted on Twitter.



"RIP lad, thoughts go out to your family and your team, it's been the hardest few days I've had to endure. No idea what to do moving forward."



Spellman also paid his respects.



"Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words," he said on Twitter. "Continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend."



