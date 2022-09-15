SCO Summit Live Updates: China, Russia Agree To Work Together As 'Great Powers'

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has eight full members.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s first in-person summit in two years is set to begin today in Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Samarkand in Uzbekistan at 9 pm. He is set to hold talks with Russian President Putin, but no meetings have been scheduled with the heads of states of China and Pakistan. The SCO has eight full members, including six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Here are the Live Updates on SCO Summit:

Sep 15, 2022 18:29 (IST) Vladimir Putin Praises Xi Jinping For "Balanced" Position On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's Xi Jinping for his "balanced" position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's Xi Jinping for his "balanced" position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan.