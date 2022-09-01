Scientists Discover New Way Of Producing Hydrogen From Water At Room Temperature: Report

Hydrogen can store and distribute useable energy. (Representational Photo)

The simplest and most abundant element in the universe is hydrogen. Only one proton and one electron make up this atom. Scientists from University of California have discovered a novel method of producing hydrogen gas from water at room temperature, said a report from Newsweek.

According to Santa Cruz Works, the distinctive aluminium nanoparticles combine with water to make hydrogen at room temperature. Due to its strong reactivity, aluminium can produce hydrogen gas by absorbing oxygen from water molecules. Due to aluminum's quick reaction with air and formation of an aluminium oxide layer that prevents additional reactions, it is frequently used in devices that come into contact with water without causing any risk.

Scientists have been studying the reactivity of aluminium for years to develop efficient and economical ways to produce a clean hydrogen fuel.

In the new research, the aluminium nanoparticles are produced by an inexpensive alloy of gallium and aluminium that reacts quickly with water at ambient temperature to release significant amounts of hydrogen.

After the reaction, which gives 90 per cent of the hydrogen that might have theoretically been produced from the reaction of all the aluminium in the composite, gallium is easily recovered for further use, according to the study.

Scott Oliver, a chemistry professor from University of Columbia Santa Cruz said, "We don't need any energy input, and it bubbles hydrogen like crazy. I've never seen anything like it."

Hydrogen is not an energy source, it is a means of transporting energy. However, it is rarely found by itself in nature and must be produced from substances that contain it. This particle can store and distribute useable energy. However, none of the materials used in these production methods are renewable: they typically use coal, natural gas, or oil.