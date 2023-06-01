School Students Injured In Sweden Knife Attack: Report

Three people were taken to hospital after a knife attack in the Sweden. (Representational)

Three people were taken to hospital after an attack in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna on Thursday in what appeared to be an assault with a weapon, local police said.

Swedish TV4 reported that the incident was a knife attack. The TV station initially said an attack took place at a school but the headmaster later said the pupils had been at a different location at the time of the incident.

