'Say The Word': Triple H Offers Advice To Elon Musk For Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerbeg

Triple H posted a GIF of himself performing his famous celebration. (AFP File Photo)

A cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is still not confirmed but both tech billionaires have been giving updates on the so-called biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Mr Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, even gave out a date saying he "suggested August 26" but added that the Tesla boss hasn't confirmed. Mr Musk said in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that he had begun to physically prepare for the event. On Monday, the world's richest man posted that he was "going with WWE as my fighting style", prompting a response from Triple H.

"Say the word. I know a thing or two about making an X sign," the former professional wrestler, while responding to Mr Musk.

Triple H even attached a GIF of himself performing his famous celebration, jokingly comparing it to Mr Musk's company name X.

Mr Musk has been keeping the buzz around the cage fight alive by sharing how he is preparing for the big event. He has already trained with former UFC champion George St-Pierre, who posted a photo of himself with the billionaire on X.

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," the owner of the microblogging platform tweeted on Sunday.

Last month, he said he "might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together".

Both Mr Musk and Mr Zuckerberg publicly agreed to battle out their differences in a mixed martial arts match back in June.

Since then, they have been criticising each other's business decisions in recent months after Mr Zuckerberg launched Threads - a rival to Twitter - which Mr Musk bought for $44 billion last year.