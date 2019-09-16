Saudi Aramco Plants May Be Targeted Again "Any Moment": Report

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet that Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen".

World | | Updated: September 16, 2019 12:55 IST
DUBAI: 

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco's oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at "any moment", warning foreigners to leave the area.

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom's eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet.

Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen".



