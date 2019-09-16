Saudi Aramco Plants May Be Targeted Again 'Any Moment': Report

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais were carried out by drones. (File)

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco's oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at "any moment", warning foreigners to leave the area.

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom's eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet.

Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen".

