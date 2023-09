Saudi foreign minister said that two state solution must return to resolve Israel conflict.

There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in remarks to state TV on Monday.

"The two-state solution must return to the forefront," he added.

