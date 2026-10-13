Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Yemen Oil Site, Videos Show Thick Cloud Of Smoke

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday struck an oil facility in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, the rebel group announced, hours after the Riyadh-led coalition asked civilians to vacate the surrounding area.

The airstrike came as the Saudi-led coalition issued its first evacuation order for Sanaa since the war with the Houthis flared up again in recent weeks. The rare order asked civilians to leave the Yemeni Petroleum Company site and nearby storage areas ahead of a possible strike.

A breaking news alert on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel said "Saudi aggression targets the oil company in Al-Sabaha, west of Sanaa".

Videos showing thick, black plumes of smoke, rising from the oil facility as it's set ablaze due to the airstrike, went viral on social media shortly after the attack.

According to reports by news agencies The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse, residents reported hearing a blast.

AFP reported that a breaking news alert on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel said, "Saudi aggression targets the oil company in Al-Sabaha, west of Sanaa".

Houthi officials appeared to be ready when the attack came. The oil company, whose facility was struck, said the attack would not affect oil reserves or supplies for civilians.

Petroleum stocks were "available in safe facilities and locations, and in sufficient quantities" to meet demand for long periods, it said.

The Saudi-led coalition is yet to confirm the reported strike.

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'Firm And Painful Response'

The Houthis, meanwhile, issued a counter-threat to the warning, with its military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree saying on Telegram that any Saudi attack on Sanaa will be met with a "firm and painful" response in Riyadh.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces urge all citizens to immediately evacuate and move away from targets that our forces will strike should the Saudi enemy target," Saree wrote on X. He specifically threatened to target Riyadh's international airport, a refinery, and an Aramco facility in Dammam.

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Conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis has increased over the past month, after the rebel group seized key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway for the transport of Gulf oil and other goods.

An attack at Riyadh's airport on Saturday left 13 people, including an Indian, dead. Operations at the airport have since been suspended. Many countries have issued travel warnings to their citizens in Saudi Arabia, asking them to remain calm and follow orders.

Blasts were heard over the Saudi capital again late Monday, with the Saudi coalition saying it intercepted a Houthi missile and the group announcing it had again targeted the airport.