Saudi-Led Coalition Seizes Yemen's Hodeidah Airport

"We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport," spokesman Turki al-Malki.

World | | Updated: June 20, 2018 17:00 IST
Saudi-led coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis (File)

Dubai:  The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has seized control of Hodeidah airport and continues to attack pockets of Houthi resistance nearby, a coalition spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport," spokesman Turki al-Malki said in an interview with Al Arabiya television from Brussels.

Residents said clashes at the airport have abated but coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis as the group dug in to defend Hodeidah, its sole port and the lifeline for millions of Yemenis.
