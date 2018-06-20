Saudi-Led Coalition Seizes Yemen's Hodeidah Airport "We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport," spokesman Turki al-Malki.

Saudi-led coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis (File) Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has seized control of Hodeidah airport and continues to attack pockets of Houthi resistance nearby, a coalition spokesman said on Wednesday.



"We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport," spokesman Turki al-Malki said in an interview with Al Arabiya television from Brussels.



Residents said clashes at the airport have abated but coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis as the group dug in to defend Hodeidah, its sole port and the lifeline for millions of Yemenis. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



