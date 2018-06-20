Saudi-Led Coalition Seizes Yemen's Hodeidah Airport

"We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport," spokesman Turki al-Malki said in an interview with Al Arabiya television from Brussels.
CommentsResidents said clashes at the airport have abated but coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis as the group dug in to defend Hodeidah, its sole port and the lifeline for millions of Yemenis.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)