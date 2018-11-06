Saudi Crown Prince Launches Kingdom's First Nuclear Plant Project

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched seven strategic projects in the fields of renewable energy, atomic energy, water desalination, genetic medicine and the aircraft industry during his visit to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) on Monday.

Mohammed Bin Salman launched seven strategic projects on Monday (File Photo)

Cairo: 

Saudi's crown prince on Monday launched a project to build the first nuclear research reactor in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two most significant projects launched include a nuclear research reactor and a centre for the development of aircraft structures.



