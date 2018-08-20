Saudi Arabia Warns Possible Floods In Mecca

No warning was issued concerning the safety of pilgrims who will leave for Arafat area by the dawn of Monday.

World | | Updated: August 20, 2018 07:52 IST
Haj season is being managed with tight security to ensure the well being of pilgrims.

Riyadh: 

Saudi Meteorology Authority announced on Sunday of the possibility of floods in Mecca because of medium to heavy rain, the Al Akhbariya reported.

The authority forecasted that the unstable weather that covers Mecca, Minna and Arafat would continue this night. The rain occurs while around two million pilgrims are residing in Minna in tents to mark the Day of Tarwiyah ritual.

Al Arabiya's images and videos on social media showed the Kaaba''s Kiswa, an embroidered cloth that wraps around Islam''s most sacred site, being moved out of place due to the high winds in Mecca on Sunday evening.

Haj season is being managed in Saudi with tight security and high safety standards to ensure the well being of pilgrims.

