Saudi Arabia Warns Pakistan To Prevent Beggars From Entering Country

Saudi Arabia has allegedly issued a warning to Pakistan to take action against the growing number of Pakistani beggars arriving in the country under the guise of religious pilgrimage.

Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday that the Saudi authorities have also warned that if the situation is not controlled, it could negatively affect Pakistani Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

"The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has issued a warning to Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs, urging action to prevent Pakistani beggars from entering the kingdom under Umrah visas," the newspaper said.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to introduce an "Umrah Act," which aims to regulate travel agencies facilitating Umrah trips, bringing them under legal oversight, the paper said.

The ministry has also asked the Pakistani government to find ways to prevent beggars from travelling to Saudi Arabia under the guise of religious pilgrimage.

In May, the Saudi government issued a fatwa, or edict, prohibiting Hajj without a permit. It fixed a penalty of 10,000 Riyals (around Rs 2.22 lakh) and deportation for the violating visitors.

In September last year, 16 beggars disguised as pilgrims were offloaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight and arrested for trying to travel to the Gulf Kingdom to indulge in begging.

According to a report last year, 90 per cent of beggars arrested in foreign countries belong to Pakistan.