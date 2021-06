Saudi Arabia To Inoculate Those Aged 12 To 18 With Pfizer Vaccine

Saudi Arabia will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine after it was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the health ministry said on a tweet on Sunday.

