Saudi Arabia Must Hold Jamal Khashoggi Killers 'Accountable'': US

Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that he would ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the murderers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held "accountable".

"We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring accountability," Pompeo said in Doha after talks with Qatari government officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

His comments come ahead of a planned visit to the kingdom later on Sunday as part of a Middle East tour.