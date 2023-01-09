Saudi Arabia Lifts Restrictions On Hajj Pilgrims This Year

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year. (File)

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.

The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.

