Saudi Arabia Lifts Restrictions On Hajj Pilgrims This Year

"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia Lifts Restrictions On Hajj Pilgrims This Year

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year. (File)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.

The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"He'll Regret This All Life": Rajasthan BJP MP Threatens Senior Cop
.