Saudi Arabia Invests In Dark Skies To Boost Astrotourism

Astrotourism has gained popularity worldwide, with countries prioritising dark sky conservation. In the United States, the National Park Service reports that stargazing tourists contribute billions of dollars annually through accommodation, dining and equipment rentals.

In West Asia, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in dark sky conservation and sustainable tourism. With vast desert landscapes and minimal light pollution, the Kingdom is well-positioned to attract travellers eager to experience the wonders of the night sky.



The country, with its clear desert skies, is making astrotourism a key focus. AlUla Manara and AlGharameel Nature Reserves have already been recognised for their pristine nightscapes and an even larger project is in the works. The Red Sea Destination, currently under development and covering an area the size of Belgium, is about to become the Middle East's largest designated Dark Sky Reserve.



Protecting the Night Sky



Red Sea Global, the developers behind the project, are working with lighting experts to ensure strict adherence to light pollution guidelines. “Those are places that are going to be fairly disconnected from large communities, but it's a place where you'll see the Milky Way very clearly,” says Dan Oakley, chair of the Dark Sky Places Committee for DarkSky International.



The project incorporates advanced lighting solutions, including shielding light sources, directing fixtures downward and using warm-coloured lights. “Preserving natural darkness is crucial for both people and the planet,” says Andrew Bates, Red Sea Global's associate director of lighting. The destination's first resort, Six Senses Southern Dunes, has already achieved Dark Sky compliance.



Bridging Astronomy and Culture



Saudi Arabia is also tapping into its rich Islamic astronomical heritage. “During Hajj season, we highlighted how celestial objects were used for navigation to Mecca and timing of rituals,” says Ahmed AlThaher, astronomy lead for Akun, Red Sea Global's adventure activity company. Other experiences will focus on moon phases and the Hijri calendar, integrating science with cultural traditions.



Managing Growth Sustainably



While astrotourism presents economic opportunities, it also brings challenges. Increased visitor numbers can contribute to light pollution, with artificial lighting from urban areas creating a “sky glow” that affects 80% of the world's population, according to DarkSky International.



To combat this, Red Sea Global plans to cap visitor numbers at one million annually while implementing conservation initiatives to protect wildlife and ecosystems. Saudi Arabia's low population density—just 15 people per square kilometre—gives it a natural advantage in limiting light pollution.



A Stargazer's Haven



For enthusiasts like Sara Sami, a 38-year-old Bahraini photographer, Saudi Arabia remains a top destination. “Most of the areas in Saudi, you could find the night sky there. All of the beautiful wonders they have, they are out in the desert, so you get the best of both worlds: beautiful nature and a great night sky,” she says.



With major Dark Sky projects and a commitment to sustainability, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a leader in astrotourism, offering visitors an unparalleled celestial experience.