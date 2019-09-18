Saudi Arabia Attack "Real Test" Of Global Will To Act, Says Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the attack on the kingdom's oil infrastructure posed a "real test of the global will" to confront subversive acts that threaten international stability, state media reported.

His remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to "take a firm stand and resolute action" towards such assaults, Saudi state news agency SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

The September 14 attack on two oil plants initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production, cutting 5% of global output.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.