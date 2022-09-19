Satellite Pics Show Massive Crowds At Queen's Funeral In London

Queen's funeral: Crowds in London. High resolution here

Satellite images over London today show the massive funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands of people are seen lining the streets and the areas along the procession route shortly after the Queen's coffin left Westminster Hall from Windsor Castle, where she was laid to rest.

Mourners packing the streets of central London watched in awe as the coffin of the only monarch most Britons have ever known made its final journey.

Crowds along the funeral procession route at the edge of Hyde Park in London. High resolution here

A sea of arms held up mobile phones in Parliament Square to film the spectacular procession bearing the Queen's casket from Westminster Abbey after a service attended by leaders from around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle late on Monday, bringing to an end public mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Crowds along the funeral procession route at Albert Memorial in London. High resolution here

The "second Elizabethan age" was symbolically brought to a close when the highest-ranking official in the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, broke his wand of office.

The "instruments of state" with which she was crowned in 1953 - the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre - were removed from the coffin and placed on the high altar.

Crowds gathered at Hyde Park in London. High resolution here

Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, placed The Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier of Guards on the coffin.