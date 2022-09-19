Meghan Markle Breaks Down, Wipes Away Tears At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

She was seen wiping a tear off her face with her gloved hand and appeared solemn.

Meghan Markle was seen with tears running down her face as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was carried out of Westminster Abbey for its final journey. The Duchess of Sussex, wearing a black dress with a cape and a wide-brimmed hat, was spotted standing behind the royal family as the monarch's coffin was loaded onto a gun carriage at the end of the funeral, said a report in New York Post.

Ms Markle's lips were trembling as the Queen's coffin left for its last trip, to Windsor Castle, the outlet further reported.

William, the brother of Prince Harry, and his wife and children sat in the first row on the other side of the aisle during the funeral service on Monday morning, while 41-year-old Meghan Markle sat in the second row with Harry, behind King Charles III and other senior royals.

According to the Post, she was also spotted joining others singing hymns during the solemn event which was attended by 2,000 heads of state and diplomatic dignitaries. The event was also attended by US President Joe Biden along with wife Jill who were seated 14 rows back from Meghan Markle during the solemn event.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands. Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life.

Just two days before she died, the Queen was also captured in a photo appointing Liz Truss as Britain's 15th Prime Minister. She looked weak but was photographed smiling and holding a walking stick.



