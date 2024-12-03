US Woman, Whose Boyfriend Died After She Locked Him Inside Suitcase, Jailed For Life

A 47-year-old Florida woman, who zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase -- causing his death -- during a hide-and-seek game, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Sarah Boone was on Monday found guilty of second-degree murder of Jorge Torres Jr, 42, in October.



Boone zipped the man into a suitcase and recorded a video taunting her boyfriend before leaving him inside for several hours to suffocate and die, CNN reported.



Speaking about the impact of his death, Jorge's mother, Blanca Torres, said the accused “not only killed my son, but she also killed a father, a brother, an uncle.”



“Sometimes when I look out the window, I'm waiting for him to come and say, ‘Mom, I love you',” the mother said.



Victoria Torres, sister of the victim, said Boone has "caused a lifetime of pain" to the family.



Ana Victoria Torres, one of Jorge's daughters, said in court that the death of her “incredible father” left her with chronic depression and anxiety.



She added that for a year after his death, she almost woke up “screaming every morning or night wishing I was having a nightmare."



Boone, in her defence, said she was being abused by Jorge. Throughout the trial, she and her team claimed that she was suffering from “battered spouse syndrome”.



Jorge "kicked, punched, spit on, raped, stabbed (and) choked” her, besides several forms of abuse, Boone alleged.



“I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster,” Boone said, adding that she still loved him no matter how "grotesque he may become".



In February 2020, the couple got drunk while playing a hide-and-seek game, a statement from State Attorney Andrew Bain's office said. The couple thought “it would be funny” to get inside a suitcase as part of the game.



Boone told the court that her boyfriend voluntarily got inside the suitcase, while she zipped it from outside.



As per the statement, she then started recording herself “taunting” the victim. He requested her to let him out, but she went upstairs to sleep.



Boone thought that since Jorge had two of his fingers stuck outside the suitcase, he would be able to unzip himself and get out of it.



When Boone woke up the next morning, she found him unresponsive in the suitcase and called police.